Browns QB Rumors Continue Despite Recent Additions
The Cleveland Browns already have four quarterbacks on their roster, but they might have their eyes on another signal-caller in this year's draft class.
By Jovan Alford
The Cleveland Browns made it a priority this offseason to upgrade their quarterback room after having five different quarterbacks starting under center in 2023.
Cleveland signed veterans Jameis Winston and Tyler Huntley to one-year deals to join Deshaun Watson and Dorian Thompson-Robinson.
Thompson-Robinson, drafted in the fifth round last year by the Browns, started in three games last season. To no one’s surprise, the former UCLA quarterback struggled and got hurt, which led to the team signing Joe Flacco.
The Browns don’t need any more quarterbacks after signing Winston and Huntley, but they are still doing their due diligence on this year’s draft class.
ESPN’s Jordan Reid posted on Twitter/X Wednesday that University of Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton is scheduled to meet with the Browns early next week.
With the Browns already having four quarterbacks on the roster, it’s unlikely they would add a fifth as there are only so many training camp and preseason snaps. At the same time, Milton is a wild card in this year’s QB class as he has a lot of arm talent/strength but still needs time to develop.
Last season as a full-time starter for the Vols, Milton completed 64.7 percent of his passes for 2,813 yards, 20 touchdowns, and five interceptions. He also recorded 229 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on the ground.
The Browns have other positions of need that they will look to address during next month’s NFL draft, but it's always intriguing to see or hear that they are interested in another quarterback.
More Browns news and analysis: