Browns Quickly Reunite With Another Former Kicker After Trading Cade York
By Jovan Alford
The Cleveland Browns made another move at kicker on Friday after trading Cade York to the Washington Commanders on Thursday.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Browns signed former Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Rams kicker Lucas Havrisik before their preseason finale against the Seattle Seahawks this weekend.
The Browns released the 24-year-old kicker in June after re-signing him on May 20 and cutting him six days prior. Cleveland signed Havrisik to a reserve/futures contract at the end of the 2023 season after being waived by the Los Angeles Rams.
Havrisik gives the Browns a kicker they can use in Saturday night’s preseason game as Dustin Hopkins is locked in as the starter.
The 24-year-old kicked the ball well in his short stint with the Rams last season. Havrisik made 15-of-20 field goals (75 percent) but struggled noticeably between 40-49 yards out (2-of-6). He also made 19-of-22 extra points in nine games.
Before Havrisik joined the Rams in the middle of the last season, he was signed to the Browns’ practice squad last summer.
However, whenever you have a player signed to the practice squad, they can be picked up by another team in the league. And Los Angeles took advantage of that to help with their own kicking issues.
With Havrisik back in Cleveland, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the team use a practice squad spot on him as they’ve had him on the roster at multiple points throughout the several months.
