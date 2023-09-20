Updated Browns Running Back Depth Chart Following Kareem Hunt Signing
How does Hunt's return shake up the RB room?
With Nick Chubb on IR and Kareem Hunt once again a Cleveland Brown, the running back depth chart has undergone some pretty serious changes over the last few days.
This is especially noteworthy because the depth chart already got a major facelift in the offseason, and the Browns running back room is almost unrecognizable to fans who haven't been keeping a close eye on the action.
Here's a look at how Cleveland's running back depth chart shakes out now.
Browns RB Depth Chart
RB4 (Practice Squad): Hassan Hall
Undrafted rookie Hassan Hall isn't on the 53-man roster, but he's under contract with the Browns and holding down the RB4 spot on the depth chart.
Cleveland signed Hall as an undrafted free agent immediately following the draft, waived him on roster cutdown day and immediately signed him to the practice squad after he cleared waivers. That series of events is an obvious sign that they think he carries some interesting upside.
Hall never really had a chance to be a featured back in his five collegiate seasons, but 2022 saw him flash some intriguing versatility by tallying 116 carries and 28 receptions in the Georgia Tech offense.
He’s got a nice blend of fast-twitch quickness and top-end speed that served him well as a kick returner as well, returning two kicks for touchdowns in his early college days at Louisville.
Hall is still a very raw prospect though, and he should be considered a longshot to ever make a major impact at the NFL level.