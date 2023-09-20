Updated Browns Running Back Depth Chart Following Kareem Hunt Signing
How does Hunt's return shake up the RB room?
RB2: Kareem Hunt
Don't think that just because Kareem Hunt used to be the RB1 when Nick Chubb got hurt he'll suddenly reclaim that same role in 2023. There's a reason we were happy to let Hunt walk and replace him with Jerome Ford.
While a few teams showed interest in Hunt as a free agent this offseason, it's hard to ignore the big red flag sent by his remaining unsigned through Week 2.
He had a career-worst season for rushing efficiency in 2022 (3.8 yards per carry) and Pro Football Focus gave him the worst rushing grade and second-worst receiving grades of his career. It's not like he was dealing with significantly harder conditions than he had in the past either, as Chubb still ran for 5.0 yards per carry in the same offense last year.
Hunt's apparently dropped 10 pounds since last season though, and we've often seen running backs look a little more explosive and produce better results when they get lighter. This isn't the 90s where you need that extra bulk to survive regular collisions with 270-pound linebackers wearing neck rolls.
It will be great if Hunt can contribute in a big way, but I'm going to limit my expectations and assume he plays a minor role while Ford is the workhorse, rather than being a 60-40 split typer of backfield.