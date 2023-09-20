Updated Browns Running Back Depth Chart Following Kareem Hunt Signing
How does Hunt's return shake up the RB room?
RB1: Jerome Ford
This year will be Jerome Ford's audition to be the long-term leader in the Cleveland backfield.
He absolutely looked the part when he replaced Chubb after the injury on Monday night, rushing for 106 yards on 16 carries and adding 25 yards plus a touchdown on 3 receptions. He also punched in a 2-point conversion for good measure.
Ford got almost no run as a fifth-round pick last year, finishing his rookie season with just 12 yards on 8 carries. The Browns coaches really liked what they saw in practice and minicamp though, because it was clear all offseason that he was going to be the RB2 behind Chubb.
And now signing Hunt rather than making a splashy move like trading for Jonathan Taylor has sent another clear indicator of how much they like Ford.
Stefanski trusts Ford to be the RB1 even with Deshaun Watson and co. struggling to get anything going through the air, and that means he will get all the opportunities to prove himself that he can handle.
The Browns may be deep at running back, and you can have deep pockets when you sign up for Bet365. They're giving new users who use our link and place a first wager of $1 a whopping $365 back in bonus bets. It doesn't even matter if that first bet wins or loses, making this an incredible offer. Make sure to act fast, though, before this promotion is gone!
21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER