Browns Re-Sign Defensive Depth Piece Ahead of Draft
The Browns re-signed defensive lineman Sam Kamara, as they continue to add depth to their defensive line.
By Jovan Alford
The Cleveland Browns have made it a point of emphasis to re-sign their free agents from last year’s squad as they try to build off what they accomplished in 2023. The Browns had a rough end to last season but are primed to contend for the AFC North crown in 2024.
For the Browns to be in the running for the AFC North title, a lot of it will hinge on their defense, which played well last season. Cleveland’s defense was ranked first in passing yards (164.7), 11th in rushing yards (105.5), and first in total yards (270.2) per game.
The Browns re-signed Za’Darius Smith, Shelby Harris, and Maurice Hurst on the defensive line through the early portion of free agency. Those aren’t splash signings, but Cleveland wants to keep that continuity on the defensive line, which played a part in their latest move.
Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reported Monday that the Browns signed ERFA defensive end Sam Kamara and waived offensive lineman Drew Forbes with a failed physical designation.
The 26-year-old Kamara has spent the last two seasons with the Browns on and off the practice squad after starting his career with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent. Last season, Kamara played in two games where he had seven combined tackles and a tackle for loss.
The 6-foot defensive tackle was added to the active roster a couple of times late in the regular season after spending most of the 2023 campaign on the practice squad.
Even though the Browns re-signed Kamara, it will likely not stop them from adding more depth on the defensive line in the draft. Cleveland doesn’t have a lot of draft capital to work with but they need to get younger with three out of their four starters 30 years and older.
