Browns Reveal Hurdle Between Deshaun Watson Ramping Up Practice Work
By Jovan Alford
The Cleveland Browns hope to have a healthy Deshaun Watson for the entire 2024 season after he missed most of the 2023 campaign due to a broken glenoid in his shoulder last November.
The veteran quarterback began throwing in March and has reportedly been on a “regimented” program from Dr. Neal ElAttrache and the Browns’ medical team, per Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal.
Watson has done some more throwing during the Browns’ on-field workouts. But for the Browns to be successful this season, they probably want to ramp up Watson’s throwing program as we get closer to training camp and the preseason.
Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski was asked about Watson’s throwing program on Monday and provided clarity on how the team is moving forward.
"We'll see," Stefanski said (h/t Easterling). "I think I'm really waiting on medical when it comes to that. If they say he's ready to go, we'll throw him in there. But until then, we're trying to keep it by the day. And he's doing really, really well.""
Stefanski and the Browns are taking the right approach with Watson as they don’t want to rush him back if he’s not 100 percent ready. This offseason, Cleveland made it a point of emphasis to bolster the quarterback room, signing Jameis Winston and Tyler Huntley in free agency.
Winston and Huntley have been taking the 7-on-7 reps, while Watson has taken the 11-on-11 reps, per Easterling.
Nonetheless, with the addition of Winston and Huntley, plus second-year quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, the Browns look to be in better shape at the QB spot than they were a year ago.
However, the Browns need a healthy Watson to compete in a tough AFC North division and ultimately make a deep playoff run.
