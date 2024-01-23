Browns at Risk of Losing Key Coach After Titans' Latest Hire
With recent reports of the Titans hiring Brian Callahan as their new head coach, one Browns insider reports that Cleveland could be in danger of losing a coach to Tennessee's staff.
On Monday, reports emerged that the Tennessee Titans were naming Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan as the franchise's next head coach. Assuming that the deal does come to fruition, it could wind up spelling bad news for the Cleveland Browns.
Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot reports that once the deal is finalized, Cleveland might lose offensive line coach Bill Callahan — Brian's father — to the Titans' coaching staff. Although nothing is confirmed at the moment, it wouldn't be shocking if the father-son duo wanted to work together.
Browns Rumors: Clevelend At-Risk of Losing Bill Callahan to Titans?
This isn't the first time that Browns fans have worried about losing Callahan to another staff. The Chicago, IL native was requested to interview for the New York Jets' OC job last January but he ultimately declined before signing an extension to remain in Cleveland.
Having said that, he might not be willing to say no as easily to his son.
Callahan's potential exit comes about a week after the Browns shook up their coaching staff. OC Alex Van Pelt, running backs coach Stump Mitchell, and tight ends coach T.C. McCartney were all fired following Cleveland's NFL Wild Card Round elimination, so losing the 67-year-old assistant would be quite the blow.
Callahan began his coaching career way back in 1980, beginning as an assistant for the Illinois Fightin' Illini. He spent the next 15 years in various college football positions before joining the Philadelphia Eagles as an O-line coach in 1995.
From then he spent the majority of the next three decades in various NFL organizations, even being named the HC for the Raiders (2002-2003) and Nebraska (2004-2007) along the way.
It didn't take Browns fans long to learn that Callahan is one of the best O-line coaches in the league once he joined the franchise in 2020. His work with the frontline has been a key reason why Cleveland has had one of the best ground attacks over the last four seasons and losing him to the Titans (or anyone else) could see the offense take a step back.
At the end of the day, it looks like the Browns will need to do a lot of convincing to prevent Callahan from bolting to the Titans. While making the playoffs and competing for a Super Bowl is one thing, sometimes nothing can outweigh the power of family.
