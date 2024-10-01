Browns Rookie Handed Massive Suspension by NFL Ahead of Week 5
The Cleveland Browns are going to be on the road for the second game of a three-game road trip in Week 5. Things haven't been pretty for the Dawg Pound as they are 1-3.
Before the season even kicked off, rookie defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. was placed on the Commissioner's Exempt list in August.
He's been ineligible to play or practice with the team due to being on the list and now the NFL has come down with a suspension.
Browns News: Mike Hall Jr. Been Given Five-Game Suspension
It's been revealed that the NFL has suspended Hall Jr. for five games without pay for a violation of the Personal Conduct Policy.
The Ohio State product was arrested and booked on Aug. 13 for a first-degree misdemeanor domestic violence charge. He allegedly threatened his fiancee with a gun during a fight according to police reports.
The 21-year-old has been credited with already serving four games and needs to miss Sunday's contest to fulfill the requirements. He'll be able to officially return next Monday, Oct. 7th.
That means he'll be able to make his NFL debut on Oct. 13 against the Philadelphia Eagles.
On Sept. 19, Hall pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct and was found guilty by Judge Allison Manning. She suspended the 30-day jail sentence but fined Hall $250 and placed him on two years of inactive, non-reporting probation.
In court, Hall said, "I regret this whole situation. I’m getting counseling and trying to better myself."
