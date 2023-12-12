Browns Schedule: Predicting the Score of all 4 Remaining Games
The Cleveland Browns can make the playoffs if they handle their business down the stretch, so let's see if they can pull it off
By Randy Gurzi
Week 16: Cleveland Browns @ Houston Texans
Road trips haven’t been great for the Browns this season, especially as of late. Against the Denver Broncos in Week 12 and Los Angeles Rams in Week 13, they had a hard time keeping their offense on track and the defense was unable to make key stops — especially in the second half of each game.
In Week 16, they put an end to their two-game home stand and head back on the road — this time going south to take on the Houston Texans. These two teams met last year when Deshaun Watson made his return to the field and faced off with his old team. Cleveland won that easily but this isn’t the same Texans team that they faced a year ago.
C.J. Stroud has their offense humming right now — outside of their last outing against the New York Jets. That game got away from them but New York’s defense is no joke and their head coach, Robert Saleh, knows DeMeco Ryans well, so that one should be taken with a grain of salt.
Expect them to be better this week, especially since they’re 5-2 at home. Cleveland gets behind in this one and doesn’t make it back. Still, at 9-6, they’re in solid shape and there’s no need to panic.
Final Score: Texans 34, Browns 20
Browns Record: 9-6