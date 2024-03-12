Browns Sign Kareem Hunt Replacement on Free Agency Day 2
The Cleveland Browns added another pass catching threat out of the backfield on Tuesday.
By Jovan Alford
The Cleveland Browns entered free agency with no huge need for running back as they have a 1-2 punch with Nick Chubb and Jerome Ford.
Chubb suffered a devastating knee injury last September, but the hope is that he will be ready to go in 2024. However, the Browns have a competent RB2 option in Ford, who was solid in his second year in the NFL.
Even though the Browns have those two guys in the backfield, the organization still decided to kick the tires on the position and found their replacement for Kareem Hunt.
This past season, Hunt shared the backfield with Ford after Chubb went down and scored a career-high nine rushing touchdowns. The veteran running back expressed his desire to come back, but it appears the Browns have other plans.
Browns News: Cleveland Signs Nyheim Hines to One-Year Contract
On Tuesday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Browns signed former Buffalo Bills running back Nyheim Hines to a one-year deal worth up to $3.5 million.
Hines missed the entire 2023 season because of an ACL injury he suffered last July. Over his career, the 27-year-old running back has shown that he can be utilized on the ground and in the passing game while also being able to return kicks.
Cleveland could use another pass-catching option in the backfield to pair with Ford. The former University of Cincinnati running back produced 44 receptions (63 targets) for 319 yards and five touchdowns in 2023.
Hines’ best season in the NFL happened in 2020 with the Indianapolis Colts, where he recorded a career-high 862 yards from scrimmage and seven total touchdowns. The former fourth-round pick was excellent in Indy’s passing game, posting 63 receptions (76 targets) for 482 yards and four touchdowns.
It will be interesting to see how the Browns use Hines in Ken Dorsey’s offense, as this offense has a ton of playmakers across the board.
More Browns news and analysis: