Browns Start Camp With Unexpected Injury News on Top Defender
By Joe Summers
The Browns are dealing with an unfortunate, unexpected training camp on-field absence as veteran CB Greg Newsome II was placed on the active/NFI (non-football injury) list Wednesday.
Entering his fourth year with the organization after being selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, Newsome emerged as a sound complement to Denzel Ward in the secondary and an important player on one of the league's best defenses.
It's not clear how long he'll be on the shelf, though Cleveland obviously hopes to get the emerging contributor back as quickly as possible.
Browns News: CB Greg Newsome II Placed on Active/NFI List
The 2023 campaign was Newsome's best year as a pro, compiling 49 tackles, 14 deflected passes, two interceptions, a TD and half of a sack as the Browns ranked fourth in opponent yards per pass attempt (5.5).
He's currently playing on an option from his rookie deal, meaning he's in line for a significant payday should he prove his value throughout the year. Newsome needs to be on the field to accomplish that financial goal, heavily incentivizing him to get off to a quick start in his contract season.
Opposing passers completed only 56.7% of their attempts for a 74.8 passer rating when targeting Newsome. He's growing into one of the defensive leaders, though it's not yet clear how long this designation will keep him away from action.
In a season the Browns expect to compete for a division title and deep playoff run, Newsome's status becomes more critical. At this stage, it doesn't appear he'll be out long, though training camp time is vital in preparing for the grueling campaign.
Provided Newsome gets back soon, he's in line for perhaps his best year yet. The Browns need him, so here's hoping this doesn't turn into a serious issue.
More Cleveland Browns News: