Browns Starter Reveals He’s Demoted for Week 1 Game
By Jovan Alford
The Cleveland Browns are looking to start the 2024 season on a good note as they will open up at home against the Dallas Cowboys.
The Browns are small favorites (-2.5 on DraftKings Sportsbook) in Week 1 but will need to play well on both sides of the ball and dominate the line of scrimmage to take down a hungry Dallas team looking to make a statement.
One of the key storylines to watch for in Sunday’s game will be the Browns’ offensive line, which was hit hard by injuries in the preseason. But the Browns got some good news last week when it was announced that Jedrick Wills Jr. was activated off the PUP list.
Wills Jr. underwent knee surgery last December putting him on the PUP list in July. At that time, there was a belief that Wills could be ready and start in Week 1. However, it doesn’t appear that will be the case.
Browns News: Jedrick Wills Jr. Not Starting Against Cowboys
According to Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon-Journal, the former first-round pick said on Wednesday that he won’t start on Sunday.
Earlier on Wednesday, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said that the 25-year-old offensive lineman would practice and has a chance to play on Sunday.
If you are Stefanski and the rest of the Browns coaching staff, you’re excited to see Wills Jr. practicing ahead of this weekend’s regular-season opener against Dallas. But it’s shocking to hear Wills Jr. won’t start on the left side to protect Deshaun Watson’s blindside.
However, the Browns are prepared to potentially start two-time Pro Bowler Jack Conklin at left tackle, who has reportedly been cross-training at both tackle spots.
Nonetheless, if Cleveland goes with Conklin, he’ll have the tough task of trying to slow down star EDGE rusher Micah Parsons.
