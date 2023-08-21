4 Browns Starters Who Will Get Benched This Season
4. Grant Delpit
Remember when I mentioned how much safety depth the Browns have?
Well, Juan Thornhill was signed to be a starter, and Rodney McLeod has an underrated shot to really make a splash on this defense. In fact, between the three safeties, McLeod had the highest defensive grade from PFF last season.
Delpit looked really promising as a rookie, but he didn't seem to make much of a leap in his second season. And as a kind of opposite to Owusu-Koramoah, he was solid in run defense from the safety spot but struggled in coverage.
Cleveland's front seven should be able to hold itself against the run just fine, and there's going to be a much bigger need for coverage skills than run-defending skills from the safety spot.
Both Thornhill and McLeod are capable of bumping up into the box and defending against the run, too, so it's not like benching Delpit would totally neuter the defense from that standpoint either.
