Browns Steal Backup Quarterback From AFC North Rival
The Cleveland Browns might have one of the best quarterback rooms in the NFL after signing former Baltimore Ravens QB Tyler Huntley.
By Jovan Alford
Even though the Cleveland Browns have Deshaun Watson locked in as their starter for the 2024 season, the team is doing its due diligence to solidify their quarterback room.
Earlier this week, the Browns signed veteran quarterback Jameis Winston to a one-year deal to be the backup to Watson. Many fans believed Cleveland’s quarterback room was set with Watson, Winston, and Dorian Thompson-Robinson.
However, the Browns made one more move at quarterback, which will affect one of their AFC North rivals for the 2024 season.
Browns News: Cleveland Bolsters QB Room With Signing of Tyler Huntley
Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported Sunday that the Browns have agreed to terms with former Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley.
Huntley has been the backup to Lamar Jackson over the last three years in Baltimore. The 26-year-old quarterback has appeared in 20 games but has started in nine.
Huntley has completed 64.6 percent of his passes for 1,957 yards, eight touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He’s also a factor on the ground with 509 yards and three scores.
With the Browns having four quarterbacks on the roster, there’s a high chance that Huntley will compete with Thompson-Robinson for the third quarterback spot.
Browns fans shouldn’t expect the team to cut the former UCLA quarterback this summer. If he lost the competition, Thompson-Robinson could revert to the practice squad, leaving him open for other teams to grab him.
After going through multiple quarterbacks last season due to Watson’s injury, it’s clear that Kevin Stefanski and Co. want to be well-prepared for whatever comes their way in 2024.
More Browns news and rumors: