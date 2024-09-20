Browns Suddenly Catch Huge Injury Break Before Week 3 vs. Giants
After getting dominated in Week 1 by the Dallas Cowboys, the Cleveland Browns bounced back and secured a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars to even their record to 1-1.
The Browns now have the New York Giants coming into town on Sunday for a Week 3 tilt. Both teams have been dealing with injuries leading up to this game but the report that emerged on Friday will put a smile on the face of the Dawg Pound.
NFL News: Giants Star Pass Rusher Brian Burns Added to Injury Report
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Giants decided to add pass-rusher Brian Burns to the injury report with a groin injury and he's listed as questionable now.
The Giants' defense has already struggled this season, giving up 368.5 yards of offense per game, which ranks 26th in the league. But potentially being without your top defender would sting for the Giants.
This offseason, New York acquired Burns from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a 2024 second-round pick and a 2025 third-round pick. Then shortly after, they handed him a five-year, $141 million extension.
So of course, New York would want their star pass rusher out there, but that is now up in the air. Through two games, Cleveland has allowed eight sacks. That has affected their passing attack, which needs an uptick in production.
Burns not being 100% heading into this matchup could vastly benefit the Browns. According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the Browns are 6.5-point favorites over the Giants and the line could move even more in Cleveland's favor if Burns is ruled out.
