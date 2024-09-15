Browns Suffer 2 Big Injury Losses During Week 2 Game vs. Jaguars
By Joe Summers
The Browns suffered a pair of big offensive injuries during a competitive Week 2 contest with the Jaguars, as both RB Pierre Strong Jr. and WR David Bell left the game and won't return.
Given Cleveland already is without a pair of offensive lineman and lost talented TE David Njoku in Week 1, these latest offensive losses represent big losses for a suddenly depleted group.
Neither player was a starter, though the depth chart is quickly growing thin with limited reinforcements available. If both of these injuries are significant, expect multiple roster moves this week.
Browns Lose RB Pierre Strong and WR David Bell to Injuries
Prior to leaving the game, Bell had three catches for 27 yards. A third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the former Purdue standout only had 381 career receiving yards entering the game. However, he was penciled in as a bigger part of the passing game following Njoku's injury last week.
Strong is behind Jerome Ford on the depth chart though provided valuable depth with star RB Nick Chubb on the injured reserve list. Ford and D'Onta Foreman are the only backfield options left. Cleveland is still loaded at receiver with Amari Cooper, Jerry Jeudy, Elijah Moore, and James Proche, but Bell's loss is a blow nonetheless.
Bell's injury appeared to be more significant than Strong's, though neither player is expected to return. The Browns are trying to rid themselves of the stench of a disastrous Week 1 loss to the Cowboys, desperately hoping to find juice offensively.
That goal becomes harder without these two guys and their statuses are worth monitoring this week.
More Cleveland Browns News: