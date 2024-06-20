Browns Take Swift Action After Young Player's Arrest

Another #Browns player got arrested. DE Lonnie Phelps got drunk and drove his car into a restaurant. Highlights include:



- "Females be tryna kill me!"

- "You didn't turn no heat on!" (it was 84°)

- "Before a George Wentz incident... can I get some water!?" https://t.co/WSaP7ze202 pic.twitter.com/ZjcmqgWqXF