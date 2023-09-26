Browns Signing Former Division Rival Raises New Injury Concerns
There's no reason to sign Devin Asiasi unless someone is hurt.
One of the Cleveland Browns' deepest positions in 2023 is easily tight end. David Njoku is one of the top players in the NFL at the position, and both Jordan Akins and Harrison Bryant are high-end TE2 options who could win the starting jobs on some teams. And behind them, Zaire Mitchell-Paden has plenty of potential on the practice squad.
That makes the Browns' latest addition a concerning sign for the health of the current group.
Browns News: Devin Asiasi Signed
Cleveland has signed tight end Devin Asiasi to the practice squad. Asiasi was most recently on an AFC North rival, playing on the Cincinnati Bengals' practice squad. Before that he was drafted by the New England Patriots in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
Hoarding a fifth tight end just doesn't make any sense if everyone's healthy, especially considering the timing of the move.
Asiasi has been a free agent since Aug. 29. The Bengals waived him at the 53-man roster deadline and didn't re-sign him to the practice squad despite keeping him on there for all of the 2022 season.
So Asiasi has been fully eligible to sign with another practice squad at any time. Why now, after knowing he's available for almost a month, do the Browns finally decide he is the key TE5 they've been looking for?
Kevin Stefanski loves his tight ends, sure, but even by his standards that feels like a stretch.
There are no official injury designations announced for any of the top four tight ends yet, but don't be surprised to see at least one pop up on the report in Week 4.
And as for Asiasi? Don't expect him to be more than a practice body.
He’s played 408 NFL snaps over his three pro seasons, catching just 4 passes on 11 targets. It’s not like he makes up for a lack of receiving chops by being one of those “sixth o-lineman” type of tight ends either. Pro Football Focus had him ranked 88th among 136 graded tight ends in run blocking last season.
