5 Key Browns Who Will Be Free Agents After 2023 Season
How many of these guys can the Browns afford to lose in the 2024 offseason?
Andrew Berry has done a terrific job with this Cleveland Browns roster, building the deepest and most talented group we've seen in years. But roster building is a never-ending ride that faces new challenges each season.
That ride includes facing tough decisions every offseason as players' contracts expire and they get set to hit free agency. Do you re-sign them early to avoid the situation altogether? Do you get into a bidding war to retain them? Do you simply let them walk and look for a more cost-effective replacement?
Those decisions have to be made on a player-by-player basis, and here are five Browns players that Berry will need to make those decisions about at the end of the season.
Browns Upcoming Free Agents 2024
Donovan Peoples-Jones
It feels wrong that Donovan Peoples-Jones is already up for a contract extension, but that’s what happens when a guy doesn’t really break out until his third NFL season.
After showing flashes in 2021, DPG emerged as a major breakout by finishing with 61 receptions and 839 yards despite being saddled with some mediocre quarterback play in 2022. Now he enters the final year of his rookie deal with expectations higher than ever.
With Amari Cooper, Elijah Moore and David Njoku all offering value as receiving threats, don't expec the Browns to be willing to break the bank on Peoples-Jones. But having so much competition for targets also means he may not post overly flashy numbers this season, which could be just what we need to be able to keep him in town on a team-friendly deal.
This is the first year DPJ’s cap hit will exceed even $1 million, but it’ll certainly take more than his 2023 value of $2.7 million if he’s going to be a Brown again in 2024.