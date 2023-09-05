5 Key Browns Who Will Be Free Agents After 2023 Season
How many of these guys can the Browns afford to lose in the 2024 offseason?
Shelby Harris
Shelby Harris was a lat addition in the 2023 offseason, but he projects to be a crucial one.
The interior defensive line was a massive weakness for the Browns last season, and with Dalvin Tomlinson already signed, adding Harris finished filling that hole. The addition sent Jordan Elliott to the bench, which Browns fans had long been calling for.
It's only a one-year deal for Harris however, and with the other interesting Elliott replacement (Maurice Hurst) also only under contract for one season, this is going to be an area of need next offseason too.
Harris is a capable interior pass-rusher, with a pair of 6.0-sack seasons to his name since 2019, and the versatile DT graded out particularly well against the run in 2022 as well.
He's not the kind of player that will make or break this defense, but he'll make a much bigger impact than his $3.4 million price-tag suggests. And at 32 years old he should still have at least a few strong years left in him.
Hopefully this proves to be a good fit for all sides so that we can get Harris signed to a new deal for 2024 as well.