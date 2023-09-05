5 Key Browns Who Will Be Free Agents After 2023 Season
How many of these guys can the Browns afford to lose in the 2024 offseason?
Corey Bojorquez
Punter is a position that fans take for granted until their team doesn't have a good one.
Corey Bojorquez isn't going to make headlines as one of the best punters in the NFL, but he's also not going to make headlines for the wrong reasons either.
PFF has had Bojorquez ranked 14th (2019), 13th (2020), 16th (2021) and 12th (2022) in punting grades over the last four seasons, showing the kind of consistency that is easy to like at the position.
His average salary of $1.7 million ranks 17th at the position, but even increasing that to the top-12 mark that would match his 2022 play isn’t going to break the bank, as the 12th-paid kicker in the NFL makes $2.5 million per year as of writing.
If we get another year where Bojorquez is somewhere around the 12th-to-16th-best punter in the NFL, then the Browns may decide they're best served to just keep rolling with that consistency.
The Cade York fiasco showed how hard things can get it you try swinging for the fences looking for upside with young talent on special teams, and that's not a position a hopeful playoff team wants to find themvelves in.