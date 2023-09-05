5 Key Browns Who Will Be Free Agents After 2023 Season
How many of these guys can the Browns afford to lose in the 2024 offseason?
Sione Takitaki
Despite drawing 21 starts over his first three seasons, Sione Takitaki really didn’t emerge into a crucial piece of the Browns defence until 2022.
Last season saw Takitaki play 65% of the defensive snaps when active, which was a massive jump over his previous career-high rate of 43%. It also saw him play the fewest special teams snaps of his career, though he was still on the field for over 50% of those too.
The 2019 third-round pick offer the kind of do-it-all versatility needed from an off-ball linebacker in the Browns defense. He's more than capable at defending the run or dropping into coverage, and he makes an impact when asked to blitz and rush the passer as well.
It's rare that an off-ball linebacker will grab headlines these days, and the role is especially de-emphasized for a team like Cleveland that has a couple safeties that can play up in the box effectively without being liabilities against the run.
But there's also not a big free agent market out there for a guy like Takitaki, as evidenced by the 1-year, $2.4-million deal he signed to stay in Cleveland in 2023.
If Takitaki can prove that his 2022 breakout was no fluke, then expect both sides to work out more of a long-term deal without breaking the bank in the 2024 offseason.