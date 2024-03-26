Browns Veteran Hints 2024 Season Will Be His Last
Veteran safety Rodney McLeod will be back in Cleveland for another season.
By Jovan Alford
The Cleveland Browns announced Monday that they re-signed veteran safety Rodney McLeod to a new contract. Mary Kat Cabot of Cleveland.com reported on Mar. 16 that the veteran safety was close to returning to the team on a one-year deal.
The 33-year-old defensive back only played in 10 games in his first season with the Browns due to a season-ending torn bicep injury and was placed on injured reserve last November. McLeod posted 29 combined tackles, two tackles for loss, and a forced fumble.
McLeod joined the Browns last offseason after spending the 2022 season with the Indianapolis Colts, where he started in 15 out of 17 games. The veteran defensive took to Twitter on Monday, expressing his excitement to return but also seemingly announcing that this will be his last year playing in the NFL.
The Browns will hope McLeod can stay healthy for the 2024 season, as he’s been one of the better safeties for most of his career.
The 33-year-old defensive back is entering his 13th season in the NFL after going undrafted in 2012. Cleveland has made it a point of emphasis to re-sign their free agents this season, specifically on defense, after making the playoffs last season.
