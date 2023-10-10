Browns vs 49ers Opening Odds Send Surprising Message About Week 6 Matchup
Do the oddsmakers know something we don't about the Browns in Week 6?
The San Francisco 49ers are looking like the early Super Bowl favorites, while the Cleveland Browns... aren't — especially with Deshaun Watson's injury status up in the air.
But the betting odds have been released for the Browns vs. 49ers Week 6 matchup on Sunday, and they send some very surprising messages for Browns fans.
Browns vs 49ers Odds Week 6
The Browns have opened as just 5-point underdogs at home against the 49ers, with +185 moneyline odds in a game that features a 39-point over/under.
The 49ers have so far this season won games by margins of 23, 7, 18, 19 and 32 points. That means the odds are projecting this to be the closest game San Fran has played all season.
This also is clearly indicating that Deshaun Watson is expected to play. We can't say for sure, of course, but in what world could the Browns squad that lost 28-3 to the Ravens with Dorian Thompson-Robinson at the helm only be a 5-point underdog against the NFL's point differential leader?
The other clear messages is about how good the Browns defense is. Nobody has held the 49ers under 30 points in a game this season, but in Week 6 they're being projected to score only 22.
You don't see many games with an over/under below 40 points these days, but a matchup between two of the NFL's best defenses certainly warrants that.
