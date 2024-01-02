Browns vs. Bengals Opening Odds Project Cincinnati Win in Week 18
As the 2023 NFL regular seasons wraps up, the Browns are projected to be underdogs against the Bengals in the regular-season finale.
The Cleveland Browns enter the final week of the regular season with nothing to play for as they have locked up the fifth seed in the AFC playoffs after their blowout win over the New York Jets.
The Browns are scheduled to travel to Cincinnati to play the Bengals on Sunday. The Bengals saw their playoff hopes end in an eight-point road loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last week.
Can Cleveland end the regular season with another win as they gear up for the postseason? To answer that question, we’ll look at the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook regarding this AFC North showdown.
Browns vs. Bengals Odds Week 18
Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski hasn’t decided if the starters will play on Sunday as he told reporters on Monday that the organization is still “working through” the possibilities and will have a plan moving forward, according to Scott Petrak of BrownsZone.com.
With that in mind, it’s no surprise that the Browns are six-point underdogs and +200 on the moneyline. The total is also sitting at O/U 39.5 points, which tells us that we shouldn’t expect a lot of points scored, as the Browns could opt to start P.J. Walker or Jeff Driskel over Joe Flacco.
Driskel was signed off the Arizona Cardinals practice squad last week and has made 11 career starts. Meanwhile, Walker has made two starts this season for the Browns.
When these two teams played each other in Week 1, the starting quarterbacks were Joe Burrow and Deshaun Watson. The Browns won 24-3 in front of the home crowd.
With both squads not having much to play for on Sunday, it would not be surprising to see the UNDER hit in Cincinnati.
However, the UNDER is 0-7 for the Browns on the road. As for the Bengals, the UNDER is 4-4 at home. Bengals QB Jake Browning will look to end the regular season with a good performance against a Browns defense that will probably not have their key defensive players on the field.
