Browns vs. Rams Week 13 Opening Odds Send Message About Cleveland's Playoff Hopes
By Joe Summers
The Browns need a win after seeing their three-game winning streak snapped at the Broncos' hands as they turn their attention to the Rams in NFL Week 13.
Los Angeles comes in after dominating Arizona, though the team is just 1-4 against the spread (ATS) in its last five contests.
Oddsmakers expect another disappointing result for Cleveland, but this may be the perfect time to jump in on the Browns' playoff odds.
Let's look at how sportsbooks expect this matchup to go:
Browns vs. Rams Week 13 Opening Odds
The Browns are five-point road underdogs with moneyline odds of +180, while the total is set at 39.5. Cleveland's defense is its calling card and the organization will need a strong performance to pull off the upset.
Los Angeles has Matthew Stafford back, but Cooper Kupp is struggling thanks to injuries and Cleveland has an opportunity to attack.
After all, the Browns won two of their last four games as underdogs outright!
You may prefer a bet on the total, and surprisingly recent trends back an over bet. The OVER is 3-0 in the Browns' last three games as underdogs and this Rams squad just put up 37 on the Cardinals, though Myles Garrett's injury status looms large.
However you want to bet on the game, make sure you claim Bet365's GUARANTEED $150 sign-up bonus today! If you sign up, deposit at least $10 and then bet $5 or more on the Browns, you'll automatically receive $150 in bonus bets win or lose. Sign up for Bet365 now!
More Cleveland Browns News:
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER