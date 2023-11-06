Browns vs Ravens Week 10 Opening Odds Are Incredibly Disrespectful
Oddsmakers are seriously underrating the Cleveland Browns ahead of their Week 10 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens.
By Tyler Maher
The Cleveland Browns destroyed the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9, dominating both sides of the ball en route to a 27-0 victory. Deshaun Watson came back, the defense feasted on poor Clayton Tune, and the Browns improved to 5-3.
Up next is a far more challenging matchup against the first-place Baltimore Ravens, however. Cleveland must travel to Baltimore to face the 7-2 Ravens, who crushed the Browns 28-3 during their most recent matchup in Week 4.
Can Cleveland get revenge in Week 10? Or will Baltimore prevail again in the rematch?
Browns vs Ravens Week 10 Opening Odds
Unfortunately for the Browns, the sportsbooks don't have too much faith in them beating the Ravens in Week 10. As of Monday morning, FanDuel Sportsbook has Cleveland as a +6 road underdog against Baltimore, projecting the Browns to lose by nearly a full touchdown.
Granted, the Ravens are at home and are also coming off a lopsided Week 9 victory, albeit against a much stronger opponent. Baltimore smashed the Seattle Seahawks 37-3 on Sunday and have now won four straight games.
Still, this game should be closer than 6 points. Both teams' defenses are among the best in the league,but the Browns' unit is arguably better. Cleveland ranks first in fewest yards allowed per game and third in fewest points allowed per game. If anyone can slow down Lamar Jackson and co., it's the Browns, especially since they're so familiar with his style of play.
And unlike Week 4, Cleveland will have Watson under center for this game. Watson was a game-time scratch in their previous battle, forcing rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson to make his first career start. This time around, we'll have a legitimate quarterback who can go shot for shot with Jackson.
I understand the Ravens being favored, and they should be. They're at home and have the better record. But this line should be closer to a field goal, so jump on the Browns +6 before it drops.
