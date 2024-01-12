Browns vs. Texans National Anthem Singer, Halftime Show Revealed for AFC Wild Card Game
The Texans have announced the entertainment performing during pregame and halftime shows for Saturday's Wild Card matchup against the Browns.
As the first playoff game of the 2024 NFL Wild Card Round, plenty of fans will be tuned in well before kickoff for the Cleveland Browns vs. Houston Texans' matchup on Saturday.
So with more eyes than usual on the pregame festivities, the Houston Texans have gone big with their entertainment for the game.
They've officially announced the national anthem singer, a past player to lead the pregame charge, plus a big list of halftime performers.
Browns-Texans Pregame, Halftime Entertainment Announced
Randall King will sing the national anthem before Saturday's Browns-Texans game, with former Texans Pro Bowl linebacker Brian Cushing leading the pregame buildup.
King is a country singer from Hereford, Texas — a city of about 15,000 people that's a lengthy 9-hour trip from Houston.
Cushing, as Texans fans know well, was the 2009 Defensive Rookie of the Year and went on to rack up 664 tackles in his 9-year career with the Texans, making him the leading tackler in franchise history.
The halftime performance features a long list of talent, featuring Bun B, Slim Thug, Mike Jones, Paul Wall, That Mexican OT, Funkafangez and DJ Domo.
Of course, between the whistles we should be in for some great entertainment as well. Joe Flacco vs. CJ Stroud may not have been a playoff showdown anyone predicted before the season, but this projects as an exciting game with just a 2-point spread and a 44.5-point over/under.
