Browns vs. Texans Ticket Prices are All Over the Place for Wild Card Matchup
The upcoming Browns vs. Texans Wild Card tickets offer a variety of options for fans who are looking either for an affordable ticket or something a bit more on the expensive side.
After four long months, the 2023-24 NFL playoffs are finally here. The Cleveland Browns will play the Wild Card Round on the road when they face the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET. The two teams previously met in Houston back in Week 16, ending in a 36-22 win for Cleveland.
With the Browns looking for their first playoff victory since 2020, you can bet that plenty of Cleveland fanatics would love to travel to Houston this weekend. Fortunately, whether you're looking for an affordable ticket or a costly one that brings the experience of a lifetime, there are plenty of options available.
Browns vs. Texans Wild Card Ticket Price
Tickets for Saturday's Wild Card tilt in Houston begin as low as $166 in the 600-level, per StubHub. However, it's worth noting the website gives most of these seats a grade of 7.0 or better, meaning they're a "great" combination of view and price.
If you're looking to sit in the middle of the action, tickets behind the Browns' bench at the 50-yard line begin at $526 in the 100-level, jumping up to at least $950 in the 300s.
As for the most expensive tickets, the majority of end zone tickets in the 100-level level begin at around $1,500. Additionally, one seller is listing a ticket in Section 122 at $13,644, however, that's more likely someone just trying to price gouge rather than a realistic selling price compared to the rest of the tickets.
Needless to say, it's nice to see affordable options for anyone in the Houston area looking to enjoy some NFL playoff action. As history indicates, the prices will only go up with each passing round.
For Browns fans who can't attend this weekend's festivities, chances are you'll have another chance the following week. As of Monday, FanDuel Sportsbook lists the Browns as 3-point favorites to advance past the Texans.
