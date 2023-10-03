Browns' Week 4 Meltdown Comes With 2 Silver Linings
Bye week here we come!
By Tyler Maher
The Browns' Week 4 loss to the Ravens was a straight-up disaster. We knew things probably weren't going to go well when Deshaun Watson was ruled out just hours before kickoff, thrusting rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson into his first career NFL start. Still, what played out after that was pretty much the worst-case scenario as Cleveland got manhandled 28-3.
While there are a lot of reasons why things went wrong on Sunday, it wasn't all bad news for the Browns. There aren't many positive takeaways when you lose by 25 points to a division rival, but we can think of at least two.
It's been a tough start to the week, after all, so we could use a bit of positivity.
Browns Week 4 Silver Linings
One silver lining is that Cleveland has a bye this week. And as all Browns fans know, not even our team is capable of losing during a bye week.
But more importantly, the bye will give us a chance to get healthy and reset. Watson should be good to go in Week 6 after nearly playing in Week 4, and the defense will get a nice break as well after getting trampled on by Lamar Jackson and co. Ethan Pocic and Myles Garrett are banged up, too, so hopefully some extra recovery time does them some good.
The bye also gives Kevin Stefanski and Alex Van Pelt an opportunity to recalibrate the offense, especially the running game. Cleveland hasn't really had a chance to catch its breath since Nick Chubb went down, but an extra week of practices should help better integrate Jerome Ford and Kareem Hunt in the offense.
So yeah, bye weeks are always a plus, but ours is coming at a particularly good time. It's usually better to have one later in the season when everyone needs a breather, but sometimes an early one can help get the train back on track.
The other silver lining is that Baltimore was the only AFC North team that won in Week 4, so we didn't lose much ground in the division. The Cincinnati Bengals also got blown out, losing 27-3 to the Tennessee Titans. Joe Burrow still isn't right and something is clearly wrong with them.
The Pittsburgh Steelers got crushed as well, losing 30-6 to the Houston Texans. Those were winnable games for both teams, but instead they fell flat on their faces.
Misery loves company, so at least Browns fans can take consolation in the failures of they're division rivals. We're not the only ones feeling bad about our team today.
