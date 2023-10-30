Browns Week 8 Studs & Duds: P.J. Walker Turnover Leads to Late Loss
• Pierre Strong needs the ball more
• David Njoku is a beast
• P.J. Walker has to take better care of the ball
By Randy Gurzi
Browns Stud: Kareem Hunt, Running Back
With Nick Chubb out for the season, the Browns knew they needed a veteran back who could run for the tough yardage. That's why they changed their stance on Kareem Hunt and decided to bring him back for a fifth season with his hometown team.
His numbers haven't been great but he's been getting better as the year moves along. He even scored two touchdowns in the win over the Indianapolis Colts last week — including the game-winner from one-yard out on fourth-and-goal.
This week, he continued to get the ball and kept the offense moving. He caught a 12-yard pass on a screen-play during their first touchdown drive and then was the one who crossed the goal line on their second touchdown.
A couple of plays after Amari Cooper caught the ball at the two-yard line, Hunt ran one in for six. It was his fourth touchdown of the season and he once again ran behind Nick Harris, the backup center who has been playing well as a fullback in short-yardage situations.
Hunt finished with a team-high 55 yards on 14 attempts in Week 8. He only had the one reception for 12 yards but continues to prove he was a smart addition to this roster. He's not the same calber player Chubb is, but he's what they need right now.