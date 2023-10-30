Browns Week 8 Studs & Duds: P.J. Walker Turnover Leads to Late Loss
• Pierre Strong needs the ball more
• David Njoku is a beast
• P.J. Walker has to take better care of the ball
By Randy Gurzi
Browns Dud: P.J. Walker, Quarterback
With Deshaun Watson out, the Browns again turned to P.J. Walker as their starting quarterback. Walker again had some plays to remember but overall, reminded us why he was on the practice squad not too long ago.
Walker started the game with a five-yard completion but the offense went three-and-out when Jerome Ford couldn't gain two yards on third down. On the next drive, Walker was allowed to throw it more and first had a floater dropped by Amari Cooper. The two then connected for a first down and gave the offense some room to operate.
Unfortunately, they did nothing with it as Walker was oblivious to pressure on a second-down play. Despite having a wide receiver at the top of the field expecting the ball, Walker held onto it too long and Jordyn Brooks sacked him, forcing a turnover in the process.
Walker had a second turnover in the first half when he overthrew David Njoku and Riq Woolen ended up with the interception.
He settled down from there and stood tall despite taking some monstrous hits. Even with the pressure, he made just enough plays but there were still too many left on the field. One was when he missed Jerome Ford for a first down early in the fourth that could have kept the chains moving. He also had Elijah Moore on a crossing pattern open for a potential touchdown but they had to settle for a field goal since he was locked on Cooper despite blanket coverage.
What's worse is that he made the wrong read on the interception late in the fourth that allowed Seattle to take the ball away and steal the win.
Cleveland nearly pulled this one off and while Walker deserves credit for keeping them in the game, he made far too many plays that helped Seattle.