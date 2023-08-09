3 Browns Who Need a Breakout Performance in Second Preseason Game
A disappointing game against Washington could be backbreaking for these Browns players.
2. Anthony Schwartz
Anthony Schwartz looked as good as gone after his fumble in the first preseason game, which was just the latest in a series of blunders from the wide receiver. For now, though, he's around for another week at least.
The good thing about being an underdog is the lack of pressure. Schwartz hasn't shown enough to be worthy of sticking on an NFL roster during his short career, but he's still got this chance to win over the coaching staff.
Playing with house money, Schwartz can go out and be aggressive in the team's second exhibition. He's buried in a WR room that's full of capable bodies right now. The one way to stand out is to make big plays.
With Mond and DTR battling for the QB3 role, they'll be happy to air it out to Schwartz if he can get open and pad their boxscore numbers. While the pass-catcher's downfield abilities haven't translated to the pros yet, he certainly had that potential in college, where he averaged 12.2 yards per reception over three seasons at Auburn.
Simply put, Schwartz could be playing for his roster spot against Houston. The Browns may start paring down their WR depth soon and bring in players at other positions of need instead.
If there was ever a time for the wideout to have the game of his life, it'd be this week.