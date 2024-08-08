Browns Work Out Big Group of Free Agents Right Before Season Opener
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Browns are getting ready for their first preseason game against the Packers on Saturday while the front office is putting the final touches on the roster. With a ton of defenders missing time in training camp, the Browns had already signed defensive end Marcus Haynes and linebacker Landon Honeycutt earlier this week while having to cut WR Jalen Camp and OL Chim Okorafor to create space.
However, GM Andrew Berry isn't done bringing in new players to the 90-man roster. In order to fully evaluate the group before finalizing the 53-man roster for the season, the Browns are casting a wide net. According to NFL insider Aaron Wilson, Cleveland has worked out five defenders this week.
Browns News: Cleveland Works Out Five Defenders Ahead of First Preseason Game
The list includes linebackers Anthony Hines, Trey Kiser, and K.J. Cloyd and defensive ends Nathan Latu and Ade Ogundeji. This highlights the positional needs the Browns still have. Cleveland revamped the linebacker rotation this offseason after the departures of Anthony Walker Jr. and Sione Takitaki. They added Jordan Hicks and Devin Bush as replacements but the position arguably remains the weakest link on the Browns' defensive unit.
None of the three linebackers the Browns worked out have played a snap in the NFL. It is therefore difficult to imagine them sticking around for anything more than a practice squad roster.
The most established player on this list is Ade Ogundeji, who started in 27 games for the Atlanta Falcons after being a fifth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Whether any of the five players make it to the 90-man training camp roster remains to be seen but it is clear that the Browns are not done searching on the defensive side of the ball.