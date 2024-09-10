Browns Work Out Veteran With Mike Vrabel Ties After David Njoku Injury
By Jovan Alford
The Cleveland Browns had a terrible Week 1 as they got embarrassed in a 16-point loss by the Dallas Cowboys and saw tight end David Njoku suffer an injury.
The standout tight end reportedly picked up a high ankle sprain in Sunday’s defeat, which is not what Browns fans wanted to hear. Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Monday that Njoku is week-to-week with his knee injury.
Njoku led the Browns with four receptions (five targets) for 44 yards.
With Njoku’s playing status unclear going forward, the Browns need a reinforcement or two to pair with backup tight end Jordan Akins.
In Sunday's loss to the Cowboys, Akins was the Browns' second-leading receiver with three receptions (four targets) for 27 yards.
According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2, Cleveland worked out free-agent tight end Geoff Swaim on Tuesday.
The 30-year-old tight end has ties to Browns coaching and personnel consultant Mike Vrabel, who coached Swaim for three seasons (2020-22) with the Tennessee Titans. In those three seasons with the Titans, he had 52 receptions (68 targets) for 351 yards and five touchdowns.
The 6-foot-4 tight end spent the 2023 season with the Arizona Cardinals, where he produced 10 receptions (11 targets) for 94 yards in 14 games. The veteran pass catcher ended last season on injured reserve due to a calf injury in December.
If the Browns sign Swaim, he shouldn’t be viewed as the perfect replacement for Njoku. But he gives them another adequate receiving threat from the position.
