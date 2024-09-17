Browns Working Out CB Amid Denzel Ward Injury Concerns in Week 3
By Jovan Alford
The Cleveland Browns rebounded nicely in Week 2, defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars 18-13 after losing by double digits in Week 1 at home to the Dallas Cowboys. However, the Browns didn’t escape Jacksonville unscathed as wide receiver David Bell and cornerback Denzel Ward suffered injuries.
Bell suffered a season-ending hip injury that will require surgery. Meanwhile, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters on Sunday that Ward was limited with a shoulder injury, according to ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi.
That said, we haven’t heard or received any additional information on Ward’s injury. But the Browns might try to ensure they have reinforcements in case Ward misses any time.
According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2, the Browns worked out cornerback Christian Holmes on Tuesday. Holmes spent training camp and preseason with the New York Giants after being waived by the Washington Commanders.
Holmes was released by the Giants late last month before the 53-man roster cutdown deadline. The 6-foot-1 defensive back played 30 games across two seasons with the Commanders after Washington drafted him in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
In his two-year stint with Washington, Holmes had 20 combined tackles, two forced fumbles, and a pass deflection. Last season, the former Oklahoma State cornerback recorded eight combined tackles and a pass deflection in 13 games.
Holmes also played 33 defensive (4%) and 284 special teams (77%) snaps. Since he has 30 games of NFL experience under his belt, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Holmes joining the Browns if Ward cannot play this week.
