Cavaliers Considering Candidate Who'd Be Perfect if Backcourt Stays Together
With the NBA coaching carousel in high gear already, it's clear the Cleveland Cavaliers are ramping up their search for their next locker room leader. Some intel has emerged on who the Cavs are looking at, with veteran Kenny Atkinson rumored as a leading candidate.
However, it turns out another well-traveled coach is in the running, and he could be exactly what this star-led backcourt needs.
NBA insider Marc Stein reports former Milwaukee Bucks and Portland Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts is in the running for the Cleveland job. Stein notes that Stotts' experience in Portland, which included leading two dominant guards in Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum, appeals to the Cavaliers with Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland on board currently.
""It is not yet clear if the Cavaliers are keeping Darius Garland on their roster this offseason, but league sources say that the prospect of hiring Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts is among the scenarios Cleveland has contemplated in the initial stages of its coaching search.""- Marc Stein
The big "if" in this scenario hinges on Garland's future as a Cav. It's rumored that his camp could push for a split should the team re-sign Mitchell this offseason and go all in on building around the MVP candidate.
Considering Garland earned an All-Star nod right before Mitchell's arrival and his numbers have lagged ever since that blockbuster addition, it's no surprise he'd welcome a move to a team that'd allow him to run an offense without as much interference from a similar talent.
However, perhaps hiring Stotts could help change Garland's current course. He has a wealth of experience in a situation like this, and he managed to maximize Lillard's effectiveness while also ensuring McCollum got his fair share of touches.
Stotts' offensive genius is perfect for a lineup that's guard-focused. He thrived in a similar dynamic, taking Portland to the playoffs eight straight times, including a Western Conference Finals appearance. Stotts also got the most out of the Blazers' lacking role players as well, so he's far from a coach who's just carried by his top-end talents.
One concern is Portland's lack of postseason success under Stotts, and Cleveland is in a spot where it's looking to take the next step, rather than just make the playoffs. The Cavaliers also have legitimate defensive strengths that the Blazers lacked, so it's unclear if Stotts would be able to keep this team at a high level of play on that side of the floor.
Ultimately, a Garland trade to bring in players who better fit around Mitchell seems like the best course of action, so Stotts' candidacy takes a slight knock if the former is dealt. However, his clear ability to get the most out of his star guard could bode extremely well for Cleveland with Mitchell continuing to just get better as he reaches his prime.
