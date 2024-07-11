Cavaliers 'Don't Have Leg to Stand on' in Key Player's Contract Negotiations
Many people around the league thought the Cleveland Cavaliers were going to undergo some roster reconstruction. That hasn't been the case though.
They just hired Kenny Atkinson to replace J.B. Bickerstaff while extending Donovan Mitchell. It now seems very likely that the team is going to keep the core four of Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen together.
With three of the four players locked down for the foreseeable future, the Cavs are looking to extend Mobley. And it sounds like they don't have much or any wiggle room.
ESPN's Brian Windhorst revealed during an episode of "5 Good Minutes With Windy" that he expects a deal to get done between the two sides and that Cleveland doesn't have much leverage in the situation.
"I know that the two sides have talked. It's not like it's a giant impasse, I don't believe. I would expect the contract to be done somewhat soon. I think the Cavs are willing to give him the max, and quite frankly, they don't have a leg to stand on now that the guys around him in their draft class with comparable statistics and comparable futures have gotten the max."- Brian Windhorst
This offseason, fellow players in his draft class like Detroit's Cade Cunningham, Toronto's Scottie Barnes, and Orlando's Franz Wagner all locked down massive extensions.
Mobley is eligible for an extension that earns up to $270 million if earns an All-NBA nod or wins the Defensive Player of the Year award. If he doesn't get either, he would earn $224 million over five years.
Regardless, Mobley has been an effective and impactful player for Cleveland. He can score in a variety of different ways while still being a solid defender.
In his career, Mobley averages 15.6 points, 8.8 rebounds, 1.5 blocks, and shoots 54% from the field. With the Cavs choosing to keep this group together and the other moves going on around the league, Cleveland has no other option but to extend Mobley.
If not, they risk alienating their young star player.
