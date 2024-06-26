Cavaliers Linked to Nets Player on Potential Trade Block
By Jovan Alford
The Cleveland Cavaliers have been relatively quiet in the days leading up to the 2024 NBA Draft after reportedly naming Kenny Atkinson as their next head coach.
The Cavaliers saw multiple players thrown into trade speculation (Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, and Jarrett Allen) after getting bounced in five games by the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals.
However, various reports suggest that the Cavs will keep their ‘Core Four’ together, which is good news for Atkinson. That said, for Cleveland to take that next step, they must upgrade the wing spot and their bench this offseason.
One potential option for the Cavaliers could be Brooklyn Nets forward Cam Johnson. The Nets could be on the verge of a firesale after shockingly trading Mikal Bridges on Tuesday night to the New York Knicks.
Cavaliers Rumors: Cleveland Loves Cam Johnson
Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported Wednesday that Johnson is among the Nets vets who are all potential trade candidates to monitor. Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com said on 92.3 The Fan Wednesday that the Cavaliers “love” Cam Johnson and that they have for years.
Fedor also mentioned that the Cavaliers worked out Johnson during the draft process and have kept him on the radar. However, Fedor also questioned whether the Cavs have the pieces to send to Brooklyn in a potential trade for Johnson.
If the Cavaliers grabbed Johnson, he would be an immediate upgrade on the wing, giving the team floor spacing and another shooter. The 28-year-old forward posted 13.4 points per game on 44.6 percent shooting from the field and 39.1 percent from three-point range (6.1 attempts per game).
Johnson signed a four-year, $94.5 million contract extension last summer, so if the Cavaliers traded for him, he’d be in Cleveland for at least three seasons. With the Nets not having a pick in this year’s draft, maybe the Cavs could throw them the No. 20 overall pick, Georges Niang, and Caris LeVert to generate a conversation.
With the Knicks making a major splash for Bridges and the Celtics winning the NBA title, the Cavaliers must explore all options.
