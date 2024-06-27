Cavaliers Roasted Online for Strange Reach in NBA Draft
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Cavaliers made a surprising decision with their 20th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft by selecting Jaylon Tyson out of University of California-Berkeley. Widely considered a reach by most draft experts, Tyson didn't receive the warmest welcome online by Cavs fans.
Just look at some of the replies under this tweet.
The consensus among Cavs fans is that this was a wasted pick. It's too early to make a judgment on any draft pick at this point but they are right about one thing. This was probably way too early to draft Tyson.
On most mock drafts, Tyson was a second-round pick. If the Cavs had him this high on their boards, they should have done their homework to know that he would be available further down the first round. They could have added more future assets if they traded down while still drafting the guy they wanted.
Another reason why Cavs fans are lower on him is this front office's track record with the draft. General manager Koby Altman had drafted Isaac Okoro as the fifth-overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. Since then, Okoro failed to develop on the offensive end. Even though he is a fine bench player, he is widely considered to be a draft bust.
Tyson's similar measurements have drawn comparisons to Okoro by some fans. The Cavs desperately needed more wings who could guard multiple positions. Cleveland doesn't have a starter-caliber small forward and fans were hoping for a more forward-sized player with their first-round pick. Tyson is more of a shooting guard and even if he turns out to be better than anticipated, whether he fills Cleveland's needs is a different question.