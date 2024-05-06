Cavaliers Wildly Disrespected By Celtics Series Odds
Oddsmakers aren’t taking the Cavaliers seriously against the Celtics – listing them as MASSIVE underdogs.
But that’s just fine because it means you have a chance to cash in big if they’re wrong!
Cleveland is listed as +1120 underdogs (More than 11-to-1 odds) to win its series against Boston at FanDuel Sportsbook, and that’s a little shocking considering that the next-closest underdog is the Pacers at +225 odds against the Knicks.
Let’s see how we can find value on these disrespectful odds.
Cavaliers Listed as Biggest Underdogs in NBA Conference Semifinals
Of course, an easy way to take a shot at cashing in big on this series is by betting on the Cavs to win it at better than 11-to-1 odds.
However, that’s not very likely to happen.
Boston’s -3000 odds to win the series imply a 96.77% chance to win. That doesn’t mean the Cavs have no chance, but you’d be betting on a big-time longshot.
Instead, consider taking the Cavaliers on a game-by-game basis.
That way, you could make a profit if Cleveland wins just one game of the entire series!
That’s not that unlikely, either, considering the Heat took a game from Boston and there’s only been two teams swept out of eight NBA Playoff series so far.
Cleveland is a +480 underdog in Game 1 at Boston. If the Cavs hover around that price for each game, they’d need to win just one game for you to come out on top.
And if they win more than one game, you’d be cashing in even more!
Think of it this way: How painful would it be for Cleveland to push this game to six or seven games and still lose that 11.2-to-1 ticket?
These are downright disrespectful odds for a team that won 58.5% of its games this year and made it to the second round of the playoffs.
Don’t let the oddsmakers get away with doubting your team!
