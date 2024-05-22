Cavs’ Dan Gilbert Mistake Will Cost Them LeBron Reunion
If Cavaliers fans were holding out hope that LeBron could return to Cleveland one last time, that might be out the window now.
Brian Windhorst reported this week that Cavs owner Dan Gilbert is expected to be ‘significantly’ more involved with basketball operations decisions this offseason.
And it’s no secret how Gilbert and James feel about each other.
Would LeBron Ever Consider Returning to Cleveland?
However, you could make a case that it doesn’t matter what Gilbert’s involvement is with the Cavaliers.
James still returned to Cleveland even after Gilbert penned a letter dismissing him in 2010.
And it wouldn’t be a surprise if Gilbert could swallow his ego for the sake of winning. But Gilbert and James aside, there’s little motivation for this reunion.
The Cavaliers looked abysmal in the NBA Playoffs this season as they barely escaped a first-round matchup with the Orlando Magic and had no chance against the Boston Celtics.
Donovan Mitchell could be on the way out, and that'd mean Cleveland would have to bring in James AND another star player if it wants to be a contender.
To make matters worse, Gilbert reportedly said he would not trade Mitchell to the Lakers, which further signifies the bad blood between the two is still alive and well.
A second reunion just doesn’t make much sense. Cleveland is too far away from winning. James already made good on his word and took them to the promised land. And Gilbert probably isn’t going to bend over backwards to make this happen.
If anything, this is a sign that there are going to be some major moves made this offseason as Gilbert begins a rebuild – or at least a restructuring.
If anything, Cleveland fans can take comfort in knowing that this reunion already happened once and resulted with an NBA Championship.
