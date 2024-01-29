Cavs Get Fantastic Injury Update on Evan Mobley Amid Absence
The Cleveland Cavaliers are getting their star defender back just in time for the second half of the season.
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Cavaliers are on a roll, having won nine of their last ten games. And now, they are getting their star big man back from injury.
Evan Mobley, who has missed the last six weeks because of a knee injury, has made an impressive recovery and is returning ahead of schedule. He is expected to make his comeback against the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night, according to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com.
Cavs News: Cleveland Gets Evan Mobley Back
Even though Cleveland played exceedingly well in Mobley's absence, they need him to be the best version of themselves. Jarrett Allen stepped up and is playing the best basketball of his career, helping the Cavs weather the storm during the extended absences of Mobley and Darius Garland.
The All-Star guard remains out after breaking his jaw around the same time Mobley was ruled out. When everyone was expecting the Cavs' season to go to the tank following injuries to their two starters, the team had other plans.
Now, it will be fascinating to see how Mobley is going to be reintegrated into the rotation. The Cavs struck gold by playing Allen as the only big and surrounding him with shooters. Going back to a two-big lineup with Allen and Mobley will be a challenge for coach J.B. Bickerstaff to have to figure out. But having their All-Defense caliber stud back will certainly be a boost for the Cavs.
