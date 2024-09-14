Cavs Keep Core Together By Re-Signing Key Free Agent
The Cleveland Cavaliers have a little over two weeks until they are back together in preparation for the 2024-25 season. The team announced they will be holding training camp at IMG Academy in Bradenton, FL from October 1-6.
This offseason they had a lot of questions to answer regarding the roster. In May, they decided to fire J.B. Bickerstaff and replace him with Kenny Atkinson.
They also extended superstar Donovan Mitchell on a three-year, $150.3 million deal. He wasn't the only young player they kept around, as they handed Evan Mobley a max five-year, $224 million extension.
Now on Saturday, Cleveland kept the cash flowing and handed out another extension to keep the roster together.
Cavs News: Isaac Okoro Is Extended by Cleveland
According to Michael Scotto, Cleveland and forward Isaac Okoro agreed to terms on a three-year, $38 million deal.
Okoro was the fifth overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft by Cleveland and provides them with an athletic force in the frontcourt. The 23-year-old is an outstanding defender who can defend multiple positions with no problem.
On the offensive end, he is constantly moving without the ball and finishes around the rim with ease. In four seasons with Cleveland, Okoro averages 8.5 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and shoots 46% from the field.
After rumors that Cleveland would shake up the roster, they will be running it back with the core four of Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen, Mitchell, and Mobley. They also wanted Okoro around and will look to bounce back next season.
According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Cleveland is tied for the seventh-highest NBA Finals odds at +4000.
