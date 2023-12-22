3 Browns on the Nice List (& 2 on the Naughty List) This Christmas
With Christmas Day right around the corner, find out where these five Cleveland Browns landed on Santa Claus' Nice and Naughty Lists.
Nice List #2: Kareem Hunt/Jerome Ford
You can make the argument that this is technically cheating, but Kareem Hunt and Jerome Ford deserve to share a spot on the Nice List.
The Browns' backfield was dealt a massive blow in Week 2 when superstar running back Nick Chubb suffered a season-ending knee injury. Due to Chubb being one of the best RBs on the planet and Cleveland's run-first mentality, it isn't shocking that a lot of doubters wrote the team off.
Instead, Hunt (who didn't join the roster until Sept. 20) and Jerome Ford (a 2022 fifth-rounder) have stepped up to fill Chubb's void.
Hunt — who also spent the four previous seasons with the Browns — leads the team with seven rushing TDs (his most since 2018) this season with each score coming on a red-zone touch. His 3.1 rushing yards per carry are a career-low, however, that's ignorable due to his counterpart's productivity.
After averaging 1.5 yards on eight carries as a rookie, Ford has taken a massive step forward. The former Cincinnati Bearcat has turned 174 carries into 718 rushing yards (4.1 per attempt) and three touchdowns while hauling in 39 receptions for another 238 yards and three more scores.
Without Hunt or Ford, the Browns' season would've likely been over weeks ago. That alone is more than deserving of Nice List status.