3 Browns on the Nice List (& 2 on the Naughty List) This Christmas
With Christmas Day right around the corner, find out where these five Cleveland Browns landed on Santa Claus' Nice and Naughty Lists.
Naughty List #1: P.J. Walker
Flacco may have saved the Browns' season, but it's hard not to wonder where the team would be if P.J. Walker hadn't stunk up the joint during his time as the starter.
With Watson dealing with injuries throughout the campaign, Cleveland often turned to Walker for relief. Unfortunately, it didn't take long to prove that he's not exactly an NFL quarterback. The former XFL passing yards leader struggled through his six appearances (2 starts), completing just 48.6% of passes for 674 yards with one touchdown to five interceptions.
Furthermore, Walker's 52.2 passer rating ranks fifth-worst among 54 qualified quarterbacks.
While the Browns "only" went 1-1 in his two starts, Walker's poor play forced the team to start Thompson-Robinson three times, going 1-2 in those appearances. Had the 28-year-old veteran played more efficiently, Cleveland wouldn't have had to force DTR into a situation he wasn't prepared to face.
Even though Walker's struggles eventually led to the Browns landing Flacco, the former still deserves coal this Christmas for the endless headaches he caused.