3 Browns on the Nice List (& 2 on the Naughty List) This Christmas
With Christmas Day right around the corner, find out where these five Cleveland Browns landed on Santa Claus' Nice and Naughty Lists.
Naughty List #2: Elijah Moore
The Browns acquired wideout Elijah Moore from the New York Jets back in March. Cleveland clearly had high hopes for the ex-Mississippi product or else it wouldn't have sent a 2023 second-round selection back to New York.
It's understandable why the Browns took the risk. Their passing game was among the worst in 2022, so pairing Moore alongside Amari Cooper was supposed to help rejuvenate the aerial attack. Even though he was coming off a sophomore slump, Moore is still someone who was on pace for over 830 yards and around eight TDs as a rookie two seasons ago.
Instead, the 23-year-old wideout has been largely unimpressive this season. While he's already tallied a career-high 560 receiving yards, his 10.8 yards per reception and 55.3% catch percentage are both the worst marks of his career. He's also only hit the 50-yard mark three times in 14 games and averages just 33.0 receiving yards at home compared to 49.3 on the road.
Moore is signed through the 2024 campaign with a $1.8 million cap hit, so hopefully landing on the Naughty List this year motivates him to come back better than ever next fall.
