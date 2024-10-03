Commanders Bracing for Major Absence vs. Browns in Week 5
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Browns are preparing for a crucial Week 5 showdown against one of the surprise teams of the season. The Washington Commanders are 3-1 to start the season and sit atop the NFC East.
Their early-season success has been fueled by their high-powered running game. They lead the league with 10 rushing touchdowns through four games and rank third in the NFL in rushing yards. One of the biggest reasons for that has been talented rusher Brian Robinson. The 25-year-old running back from Alabama started the season well, putting up 307 yards and three touchdowns so far.
Fortunately for the Browns, however, he missed his second straight practice on Thursday, putting his status for Week 5 in jeopardy.
NFL News: RB Brian Robinson Likely Out in Week 5 vs. Browns
Commanders' RB2 Austin Ekeler had missed Week 4 with a concussion but returned to practice and should be able to suit up against the Browns. Jeremy McNichols will get more touches in Robinson's absence but Washington's ground game will almost certainly suffer.
The Cleveland Browns' offense has received most of the attention to start the season. Deshaun Watson's struggles behind a shaky offensive line are the primary reason for the Browns' underwhelming start but the defense is also far from its levels from last season. Across all metrics, including rushing defense, the Browns' defense is middle of the pack.
Now, they have an easier challenge against the Commanders if Robinson is to miss the game. On FanDuel Sportsbook, the Commanders are still 3-point favorites against the spread and -168 in the moneyline.
