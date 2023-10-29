Concerning Za'Darius Injury News Emerges After Browns' Week 8 Loss
The Cleveland Browns' Week 8 loss is going to sting for a while. Not only did the team see an epic comeback victory slip through their fingers, but several contributors were banged up during the contest, including EDGE Za'Darius Smith.
The update on Smith after the contest is definitely concerning.
Zac Jackson of the Athletic reports Smith headed to the X-ray room following the loss. He was initially injured midway through the third quarter and briefly went into the medical tent, but managed to return shortly after.
It's unclear what kind of injury Smith suffered since he didn't generate an official designation, but the fact he needed extra imaging after the game does prompt some worries. This could all be precautionary, of course. But it still leaves open the possibility that X-rays could reveal something more serious.
An injury is certainly not what Smith needs right now amid a sluggish start to his Browns tenure. Cleveland acquired the three-time Pro Bowler with the plan forming a true dynamic duo with him and Myles Garrett.
Instead, Smith's been pretty quiet. He didn't make a noticeable impact on the field until Week 7, and that was in the final seconds of the win over Indianapolis. His 1.0 sacks and single single for loss on the year aren't what anyone expected after the Browns traded for him this offseason.
Hopefully this ailment proves to be minor and doesn't prevent Smith from getting back on track. Him emerging in the second half of the season would give this defense the boost it needs to keep up its strong play.
If you think Smith and the Browns will bounce back in Week 9, then make sure to check out Bet365. They're offering new users $150 in bonus bets for simply claiming the offer below and placing a first wager of just $5. This deal even works with a bet on any game, so you can wager on anything from the World Series to the Cavaliers. This promotion won't last forever, though, so act now!
21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER
In other Browns news: